Son booked in Aiken County over shooting death of dad

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A son has been transferred to Aiken County to face charges in the murder of his father just outside North Augusta.

Jason Glenn Miller, 42, was arrested in Colquitt County, Ga., after his father was found shot to death this week in a home at 5274 Dogwood Drive.

Miller was being held in Aiken County jail as of Friday morning on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crim

e, according to jail records.

Aiken County deputies say they discovered the shooting after going to a home at 5274 Dogwood Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to check on the well-being of 65-year-old Bobby Miller.

After getting no response from anyone at the home, deputies say they found the back door unlocked. Deputies entered and found Bobby Miller dead on the floor of the main bedroom closet. He had a gunshot wound to his head.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office contacted Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia with information on the investigation and the possible suspect.

The victim, who’ll be autopsied Friday, was the sixth person killed by a shooting in Aiken County in a little over a week.

Authorities haven’t released suspect descriptions in a shooting at a Days Inn hotel at 2654 Columbia Highway North on Saturday. The victims killed Barry J. Redding, 39, and Stephan A. Poole, 40, of Aiken.

And the weekend before, a Sunday afternoon shooting on Wadley Drive in Aiken left three teenagers dead. One suspect was arrested and another remains at-large in the deaths of 17-year-old Willie L. Garrett IV, 16-year-old Ivan Perry and 16-year-old Cameron Carroll.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said the shootings were all considered isolated incidents, and that the community’s help is crucial in tracking down suspects.

“We greatly appreciate the communication from the community in providing information to us,” he said. “We couldn’t do this without them.”

AUGUSTA CRIME OUTBREAK:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.