Single-vehicle collision leaves 1 person dead in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) -The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person.

Troopers say the crash happened Thursday at 4:40 p.m. on Whiskey Road at Partridge Bend Road.

A 2006 Dodge Ram truck was traveling north on Whiskey when the vehicle crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the road, and struck a tree.

The coroner identified the unrestrained driver as Kirk D. Losier, 50, of Warrenville.

He was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. A toxicology analysis is pending.

The coroner’s office along with SCHP is continuing the investigation.

