Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing person.

Charlotte Whitman Carson, 68, was last seen on Thursday at 1:20 p.m. at 2700 Vernon Drive.

Carson is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 155 pounds. She was wearing a blue shirt and hat.

She allegedly got a ride from a cab and has not been seen or heard from since.

If anyone has any information on Carson, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.