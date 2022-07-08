Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

Charlotte Whitman Carson, 68
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in looking for a missing person.

Charlotte Whitman Carson, 68, was last seen on Thursday at 1:20 p.m. at 2700 Vernon Drive.

Carson is 5 foot 7 inches and weighs 155 pounds. She was wearing a blue shirt and hat.

She allegedly got a ride from a cab and has not been seen or heard from since.

If anyone has any information on Carson, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1000 or 706-821-1080.

