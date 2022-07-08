Reproductive rights march, rally set in downtown Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heads-up if you’re planning to head to downtown Aiken on Friday evening.

There’s a reproductive rights rally planned at Park Avenue between Laurens and Newberry streets.

The event sponsored by the Aiken County Democratic Party will start with a march through downtown Aiken just after 6 p.m.

Organizers of the event also say they expect counter-protesters to be there, as well.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.