Reproductive rights march, rally set in downtown Aiken
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Heads-up if you’re planning to head to downtown Aiken on Friday evening.
There’s a reproductive rights rally planned at Park Avenue between Laurens and Newberry streets.
The event sponsored by the Aiken County Democratic Party will start with a march through downtown Aiken just after 6 p.m.
Organizers of the event also say they expect counter-protesters to be there, as well.
