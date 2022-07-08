Submit Photos/Videos
At home COVID tests raise concerns with numbers

By Sydney Hood
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are checking in with local infectious disease experts on why we are seeing numbers on the rise.

It’s not because of a lack of tests.

Dr. Rodger MacArthur, professor of medicine, division of infectious diseases, Medical College of Georgia, said: “The virus has mutated. The virus that we’re dealing with now looks nothing at all like the spike protein on the original virus.”

For every 10 cases of COVID-19, only one is estimated to be reported.

MacArthur says the issue is the increase in at-home testing.

“Folks are testing too early,” he says.

A lot of times, getting a false negative.

“And that may give folks a sense of false confidence,” says MacArthur.

MacArthur says if you are symptomatic, stay home.

“Don’t settle for that first negative result and assume that means you don’t have an infection,” he said.

As numbers continue to creep up here at home, MacArthur says COVID isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

“We’re going to have to basically learn to coexist with this virus,” he said.

In the meantime, MacArthur says vaccinations are helping control the number of patients they’re seeing in the hospital.

“Even though getting vaccinated isn’t 100% effective against these newer variants. It’s going to give you some protection,” says MacArthur.

Augusta University is still offering free COVID testing.

You can fill out the form on the Georgia Department of Health website.

