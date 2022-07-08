Health agency offering back-to-school shots in Augusta
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting next week, the Richmond County Health Department is holding a back-to-school immunization event.
It’s happening at the agency’s headquarters at 950 Laney Walker Blvd. From July 11-27.
Parents can stop by with their kids Monday through Wednesday from 8-11-a.m. or 1-4 p.m.
Students need to be at least 3 years old.
You do not need an appointment.
