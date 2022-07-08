Health agency offering back-to-school shots in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting next week, the Richmond County Health Department is holding a back-to-school immunization event.

It’s happening at the agency’s headquarters at 950 Laney Walker Blvd. From July 11-27.

Parents can stop by with their kids Monday through Wednesday from 8-11-a.m. or 1-4 p.m.

Students need to be at least 3 years old.

You do not need an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.