Health agency offering back-to-school shots in Augusta


Child receiving a vaccine shot(MGN)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Starting next week, the Richmond County Health Department is holding a back-to-school immunization event.

It’s happening at the agency’s headquarters at 950 Laney Walker Blvd. From July 11-27.

Parents can stop by with their kids Monday through Wednesday from 8-11-a.m. or 1-4 p.m.

Students need to be at least 3 years old.

You do not need an appointment.

