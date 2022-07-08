Grovetown pet- and poop-filled house: What we know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We continue coverage on the elder abuse case in Grovetown after police found a 74-year-old living in filthy conditions.

The granddaughter, Hannah Brighurst, sits in jail on Friday, charged with felony neglect to a disabled adult. Police have not arrested her mother, Latisha Brighurst.

We are learning code enforcement had visited this home before. It’s the second time the home in the 500 block of Jackson Street has been condemned because of living conditions.

We spoke with a neighbor and Grovetown police about what led to this discovery.

Grovetown Police Chief Jamey Kitchens, told us code enforcement told them to go and check out this home.

They got a tip from a concerned citizen. Neighbors tell us this has been going on for years.

They say you could smell the home from the road, but no one knew just how bad it was until law enforcement arrived.

“But this house, driving by in the neighborhood, is in nothing that would have said ‘wow that looks like a place like somewhere we need to look at,’” says Kitchens.

Code enforcement looked at it, a few years ago.

Kitchens said the place was condemned. They renovated, moved back in, and now are facing the same problems again.

“There appeared to be about two dozen dogs in the house, and then six to 10 cats on top of that. There were some rabbits. There were some reptiles, turtles, snakes. I mean it was a regular zoo in there,” he said.

Police say there are no functioning toilets or showers, and the only sign of clean water was coming through the ice maker in the fridge.

Each person in the home had some type of fecal matter covering their body.

“The walls, the windows, not only was it on their skin it was in their hair. I mean this was bad,” Kitchens says.

They say even the flooring inside the home was completely covered in feces.

Neighbors say the smell has attracted mice for years, but they never saw animals outside of the home.

William Baker, a neighbor, said: “I didn’t know they had all these dogs there the first time. I mean I couldn’t believe it. They pulled out a lot of dogs the first time and how they got them back or where they got these dogs from, I have no idea.”

The only sign was the smell.

“I just knew it was something because the odor was just indescribable, and I can’t imagine if it smelt like that out here. Imagine what it smells like there,” Baker says.

Neighbors are thankful someone called the authorities. Law enforcement arrested two people after finding the elderly woman with cuts from the animals, along with animal feces on her skin.

Kitchens said: “We’ve charged both Latisha Brighurst and Hannah Brighurst, the daughter and the granddaughter.”

Law enforcement tells us that the elderly woman is still in the hospital until adult services place her in better conditions.

Cases like this can happen anywhere, and if you know of a situation like this, authorities say to let them know.

