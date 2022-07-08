Grant Me Hope | London hopes for a mom, dad, sibling and pet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to future pediatrician London, born in 2008.

She enjoys swimming, making jewelry, and participating in dance and gymnastics.

She also enjoys reading comic books, listening to R&B music, and watching JoJo Siwa shows.

At school, where she earns good grades and her favorite subjects are math and reading, London enjoys spending time with her peers and learning new things.

London needs a loving adoptive family who will give her the attention, support, encouragement, structure and nurturing environment she needs to continue to thrive and reach her goals.

“The perfect home for me is a mom and a dad, a sibling younger than 3 and maybe a pet,” she said.

Her family will also need to support her desire to maintain her relationship with her older sibling, who has been planned for separately.

To inquire about London, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

