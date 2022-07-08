Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. sees first monkeypox patients, while Ga. cases keep rising

Monkeypox ENC
Monkeypox ENC(WITN)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:26 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has confirmed two cases of monkeypox infection.

One case is in a person in the Midlands region and the other is a person in the Lowcountry region.

Meanwhile, Georgia has at least 14 reported cases, putting the Peach State in the top 10 for U.S. states with the most cases.

In Atlanta, health officials are racing to get people vaccinated. They’re holding a vaccine clinic this weekend, with a focus on the gay community.

The World Health Organization says monkeypox is spreading in the gay community right now, but health officials point out that anyone can get the virus.

Currently there are more than 600 cases of monkeypox in the U.S.

The first confirmed U.S. case of monkeypox in 2022 was reported out of Massachusetts in May.

In South Carolina, the two affected individuals will be monitored until they are no longer infectious to prevent spread of the virus and will be isolated if needed. Appropriate care will be provided as needed.

“We understand residents have concerns about how this virus might impact our state,” said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist. “We expected infections to eventually occur in South Carolina as part of the larger international outbreak, which is why DHEC has been planning a response for weeks. That said, monkeypox doesn’t spread easily and we believe the risk to the general population remains low at this time.”

Midlands and Lowcountry regional epidemiology staffs are completing contact investigations and offering post-exposure vaccination to people exposed to the individuals who are infected. Those people also will be monitored to determine if they develop an infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been notified, and DHEC continues to follow CDC guidance in the monkeypox response.

Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with body fluids or sores on the body of someone who has monkeypox. It can also be spread through respiratory secretions when people have close, face-to-face contact.

It’s a potentially serious viral illness. The typical illness begins with flu-like symptoms and swelling of the lymph nodes that progresses to a rash on the face and body, but we are learning that many cases in the current outbreak do not have the typical onset and the rash may only appear on part of the body. Most infections last two to four weeks.

