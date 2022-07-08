Submit Photos/Videos
Family to build shrine in memory of 4-year-old drowning victim

By Clare Allen
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of the 4-year-old victim of a Burke County drowning plans a memorial for him on Saturday.

Israel “Izzy” Scott died last month after being found in a pool on the second day of his swimming lessons at a home on Deer Run Road in Burke County.

The family will set up a shrine in his memory at 11 a.m. at a nearby location along Highway 25.

People interested in participating can take Peach Orchard Road toward Waynesboro and meet at the Dollar General store at 140 Greiner Circle before proceeding to the location.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

