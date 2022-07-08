Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Deputies determine possible stick of dynamite was actually a firework

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - After responding to a report about a possible stick of dynamite found on James Island, officials now say it was a firework.

Deputies responded around 6 p.m. Thursday after a resident reported finding a possible stick of dynamite while cleaning a home in the 700 block of Leafwood Rd. The resident then removed it and left the stick outside, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp.

Knapp said the object was actually a firework with no wrapper.

Leafwood Drive is now back open following the incident.

Investigators original blocked off the area and evacuated nearby homes. The sheriff’s office bomb squad was called to investigate.

A deputy is blocking off the road on James Island.
A deputy is blocking off the road on James Island.(Live 5)

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion
AU dumpster
Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health
Israel "Izzy" Scott
Parents, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3 pulled from Grovetown house filled with pets, poop
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office releases report on child’s drowning