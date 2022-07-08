Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High storm chances are expected into this weekend as a front approaches the region. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing that will make it easier for storms to form. Storm activity should mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours.

A Heat Advisory is in effect today until 7pm tonight. The heat index will range from 100 - 108°. Please limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated.

Heavy downpours could trigger flood alerts today, Saturday, and Sunday. (WRDW)

Our pattern will stay active this afternoon into early tonight with scattered storms expected. Heavy downpours and isolated severe weather will be possible with storms. Storms will quiet down overnight and we should be mostly cloudy and dry by early Saturday with temperatures staying in the mid-70s. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

The first half of Saturday looks mostly dry with only isolated shower chances before lunchtime. Highs will be in the low 90s Saturday afternoon with feel-like temperatures over 100. Heavy downpours could trigger a few flood alerts Saturday afternoon into the evening hours. Winds will be generally out of the southwest between 5-12 mph.

Highs look to drop off into the mid-80s Sunday into Monday as the front finally sinks south of the region and winds turn more northerly. Rain chances will remain high Sunday and Monday with the front nearby. Heavy rain could trigger flood alerts across the CSRA. Lows will feel a little better Monday and Tuesday morning in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Afternoon storm chances look to continue most days next week with highs near 90 Tuesday through Thursday next week. Keep it here for updates.

