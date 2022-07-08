Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

CUTE ALERT: Nashville Zoo welcomes leopard cub twins

The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.
The male and female cubs were born on June 30 to the same parents.(Nashville Zoo)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (CNN) – The Nashville Zoo is celebrating two new additions – both one of the zoo’s signature animals.

Officials announced Wednesday the births of two clouded leopard cubs.

The male and female cubs were born June 30 to the same parents.

Each came into the world weighing about half a pound and measuring around 4 inches long.

The newborn felines are the first clouded leopard cubs born at the zoo since 2019.

The zoo’s veterinary team is currently taking care of them to ensure their best chance of survival.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion
AU dumpster
Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health
Storm damage in the CSRA
Severe thunderstorms bring trouble across the CSRA
Israel "Izzy" Scott
Parents, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3 pulled from Grovetown house filled with pets, poop

Latest News

This handout photo provided by The Roberts family shows Cooper Roberts who along with his twin...
8-year-old paralyzed in parade attack awake, asking for twin
Hasheem Keywaun Rond Glover, 20.
Suspect identified in Aiken Days Inn shooting
Deputy finds 81-year-old man in pond
Mayor’s Fishing Pond closing due to flooding
Discussing abortion rights action, Biden talks about a reported case where a 10-year-old Ohio...
Biden on abortion rights: 10-year-old rape victim forced to travel out of state