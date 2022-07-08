Augusta Canal Heritage Area offers free boat tours for teachers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Through July, any teacher can take a free boat tour on the Augusta Canal.

It’s all thanks to the Canal Heritage Area and their celebration of Teacher Appreciation Month.

We hopped on the tour to see for ourselves.

Jessica Ham is a teacher at Riverside Elementary, and her family is loading the boat for a tour of the Augusta Canal.

“Was kind of an impromptu thing that we decided at the last minute to come. It was a wonderful little perk of our day,” she said.

A perk for her because she’s here for free.

Kelli Spearman, tour guide said: “We let them come and ride the boats and see what it’s like here on the boats and what we can offer them in their classrooms. We talk a little bit about history. We talk about nature, things we see along the canal.”

She hopes by offering a free ride, teachers will see what a field trip here would be like.

“I was a teacher, so I kind of know where they’re coming from and what they’re looking for,” said Spearman.

Ham said: “The kids will always remember this, so that’s the best kind of learning.”

Ham’s brought classes here before, and she says she’ll do it again. She’s thankful to get this experience for free.

“It’s a really nice thing they do for us, so we appreciate this,” said Ham.

If you’re a teacher, you can go to the Augusta Canal Heritage Area any time in July and ride for free. You can bring one guest who will also get in for free.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.