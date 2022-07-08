Submit Photos/Videos
3-year-old struck, killed in driveway in Ohio

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Avery Williams and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 3-year-old boy was struck and killed in a driveway in Ohio on Saturday, police said.

According to Canton police, Malachi Williams was struck by a vehicle in the driveway, and his mother called 911. He was rushed to the hospital before first responders arrived.

Sadly, Malachi was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to police, the driver remained on scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation. The driver was not publicly identified.

