WTOC reporter surprised with marriage proposal at Savannah Bananas game

WTOC reporter Shea Schrader was surprised with a marriage proposal by boyfriend Hunter McKee, a marketing producer at WTOC, at Wednesday's Bananas game.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s an intimate moment, but tonight it was shared with thousands of baseball fans.

WTOC reporter Shea Schrader thought she was taking part in the Bananas’ Dancing in the Dark promotion.

Actually, it was all a ploy by her boyfriend Hunter McKee who is a marketing producer at WTOC.

Hunter popped the question Wednesday on the field and Shea said yes!

It was the couple’s first time at a Savannah Bananas game, and it will be a memorable one!

“I took off my blindfold and I was just like oh my god, this is not happening right now. I was so surprised! I can’t even believe it, the ring is beautiful. He did great. I’m just wow,” Schrader said.

“I was shivering the whole time. I mean I knew she was going to say yes, but I just wanted everything to come together perfectly. Yeah man, I’m shaking right now,” McKee said.

Congrats to the happy couple! It was a good night on the field for the Bananas as well, as they win over Florence 10-2.

