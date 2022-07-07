Submit Photos/Videos
In 2 months, Kemp raises $3.8M for re-election bid

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says his main campaign committee raised $3.8 million in the two months that ended June 30.

However, heavy spending leading up to the Republican’s blowout primary win means Kemp’s total amount of cash on hand continues to fall.

MORE | Georgia elections chief works to clean up voter rolls

Kemp spokesman Cody Hall says the incumbent’s main campaign committee had $6.4 million in cash on June 30.

Democrat Stacey Abrams has yet to report numbers.

Abrams has raised more than $20 million for her main campaign committee since announcing in December that she would run.

Kemp has raised more than $23 million over a longer period, topping the $22.4 million he raised in 2018.

Copyright 2022, WRDW/WAGT

