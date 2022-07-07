Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County inmates face charges in jail fight

Charles B. Webster Detention Center, Augusta, Ga.
Charles B. Webster Detention Center, Augusta, Ga.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several inmates face charges in connection with a fight that erupted over the weekend in Richmond County jail.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Charles B. Webster Correctional Center, 1941 Phinizy Road.

MORE | Edgefield County man convicted of killing his cousin 4 years ago

Investigators said four inmates – Daieshawn Lanham, Quindarius Bussey, Lewis Wigfall and Kendrick Green – got into an altercation with Antonio Bryant and Patrick Walters, who were in the day area.

According to deputies, the pod was supposed to be on lockdown, with only two inmates at a time allowed in the day area.

Some inmates were in possession of homemade knives that were used in the scuffle, according to deputies.

Bryant, Walters, Lanham and Bussey were all stabbed multiple times, suffering injuries that were not life-threatening.

Caption

Inmates facing charges from the altercation include:

  • Walters: Items prohibited for possession by inmate without warden’s authorization (felony)
  • Green: Items prohibited for possession by inmate without warden’s authorization (felony) and aggravated assault (felony), two counts
  • Wigfall: Simple battery (misdemeanor)
  • Bussey: Items prohibited for possession by inmate without warden’s authorization (felony) and aggravated assault (felony), two counts
  • Lanham: Items prohibited for possession by inmate without warden’s authorization (felony) and aggravated assault (felony), two counts

