Richmond County inmates face charges in jail fight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several inmates face charges in connection with a fight that erupted over the weekend in Richmond County jail.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the Charles B. Webster Correctional Center, 1941 Phinizy Road.

Investigators said four inmates – Daieshawn Lanham, Quindarius Bussey, Lewis Wigfall and Kendrick Green – got into an altercation with Antonio Bryant and Patrick Walters, who were in the day area.

According to deputies, the pod was supposed to be on lockdown, with only two inmates at a time allowed in the day area.

Some inmates were in possession of homemade knives that were used in the scuffle, according to deputies.

Bryant, Walters, Lanham and Bussey were all stabbed multiple times, suffering injuries that were not life-threatening.

Autoplay Caption

Inmates facing charges from the altercation include:

Walters: Items prohibited for possession by inmate without warden’s authorization (felony)

Green: Items prohibited for possession by inmate without warden’s authorization (felony) and aggravated assault (felony), two counts

Wigfall: Simple battery (misdemeanor)

Bussey: Items prohibited for possession by inmate without warden’s authorization (felony) and aggravated assault (felony), two counts

Lanham: Items prohibited for possession by inmate without warden’s authorization (felony) and aggravated assault (felony), two counts

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.