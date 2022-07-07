Piedmont Augusta Rehab assists in recovery for stroke patient

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier this year in March, Piedmont Augusta’s Occupational and Physical Therapy Services had the opportunity to help a patient recover from a stroke with an unusual device.

Michael Johnson, of Harlem, had a stroke in 2016 at the age of 32. Over the next six years, Johnson made a remarkable recovery through his hard work and belief.

However, his left arm remained essentially useless.

As a member of multiple support groups, Johnson was looking through a stroke-related magazine when he came across something unique: a robotic therapy arm designed to help stroke patients recover the use of their limbs.

The MyoPro system is a wearable powered brace that helps restore function to an arm or hand weakened or paralyzed by stroke or other neuromuscular diseases or injuries.

It is currently the only marketed device that can sense a patient’s EMG signals through non-invasive sensors.

Johnson started the process by contacting the brace’s manufacturer, Myomo, to see if it was right for him.

“It’s really simple and streamlined,” says Johnson. “You just go to the Myomo website, fill out the information, and then it’s real hands-on.”

The brace must be prescribed by a physician.

The Myomo worked closely with Johnson in getting him the MyoPro device. They facilitated the prescription, got it cleared through insurance, flew to Johnson for fittings, and provided occupational therapists to help with recovery.

Myomo reached out to Piedmont Augusta, Johnson’s preferred provider, to invite them to learn how to use the brace.

Bailey Parker, Johnson’s occupational therapist at Piedmont Augusta, said the team was excited when Myomo approached them. Parker said it was a lot of intensive training through videos, meetings, and hands-on work with Johnson.

Since using the device, Johnson and his therapists say they have seen a remarkable improvement in Johnson’s functional mobility.

