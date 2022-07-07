Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse

Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.(LobodaPhoto via canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexico’s army and National Guard have made what they call a “historic” seizure of over a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.

Synthetic opioids like fentanyl have been behind a major increase in overdose deaths in the United States.

As little as two milligrams of fentanyl can be lethal.

The nearly 1,200 pounds found at the warehouse could have produced millions of the counterfeit pills in which fentanyl is usually offered.

The Defense Department said Thursday that over a half-ton of meth was also found in the July 2 raid.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel "Izzy" Scott
Parents, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death
Jason Glenn Miller
Son arrested in slaying of 65-year-old dad outside North Augusta
From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office releases report on child’s drowning
AU dumpster
Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health

Latest News

Eddie Wicker, Air Force veteran
Charlie Norwood VA exoskeleton therapy aims to help disabled veterans
Exoskeleton therapy miracles
Exoskeleton therapy miracles
What is the new Georgia financial literacy course requirement?
What is the new Georgia financial literacy course requirement?
Inflation, budget, money generic
As prices are at an all-time high, what are ways you can cut costs?