Mega Millions jackpot grows after 23 drawings without a winner

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina lottery players, take note: The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing is approaching the half-billion mark.

Friday night’s drawing could make one player $400 million richer. That total has a cash value of $231.7 million.

The run-up to the $400 million jackpot began on April 15 and has grown since then.

Odds of winning the jackpot are about 1 in 303 million. The odds of winning any Mega Millions prize are about 1 in 24.

Mega Millions is played in 47 jurisdictions, including Georgia and South Carolina, with the last drawing producing more than 700,000 winning tickets sold.

If you want to participate in Friday’s 11 p.m. drawing, you’ll need to buy your ticket at least an hour ahead of time.

