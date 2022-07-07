Submit Photos/Videos
Luxury glamping site takes new ownership by Augusta locals

‘Glamping’ trend returns to Clarks Hill Lake in Columbia County
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Timberline Glamping Company’s Augusta Location is under new local ownership.

Nathan and Rebeka Self, CEOs of Timberline Glamping Co., made the decision to sell their second location at Clarks Hill Lake to a local family.

Formally known as Georgia Glamping Company, the Self’s started their company in 2018. They recognized the need in their family to unplug and spend more time together outdoors.

Timberline Glamping Co. host six glimpsites that provide traditional camping experiences outside and the comfort and style of the inside.

What started out as a dream for them, quickly became a unique getaway for their guests.

The Self’s opened the lake location in April 2021.

The Clarks Hill Lake location boasts a calm setting that offers fishing, hiking, swimming, disc golf, and boat access.

Micah and Lauren Hollis, Augusta locals, purchased the Clarks Hill Lake location from the Self’s. They are excited to continue what the Self’s started by emphasizing the company’s heart for community relationship and county engagement.

“Timberline Glamping Co. has always valued community relationships,” says Self. “We have been able to operate a successful and popular glamping operation in Augusta through our relationship with Columbia County. It is with great pleasure and confidence that we now hand the reins over to Micah and Lauren to continue the working relationship with Columbia County as well as drive their roots down deeper with other local businesses.”

The Hollis’ are committed to providing their guests with one-of-a-kind experiences and growing their community connection.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

