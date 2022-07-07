The history of the Georgia Guidestones: ‘America’s Stonehenge’

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - After standing firm for more than forty years part of the Georgia Guidestones was destroyed on Wednesday.

These massive granite monuments, which took 20 years to plan, had been standing on the highest point in Elbert County since 1980, according to the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce.

However, on Wednesday, July 6, the Georgia Guidestones fell after an explosion.

“We’ve had people call this the holiest spot or holy grail...Satan worship...Anti-Christ,” said Hudson Cone of Elberton Granite Association. “There are all kinds of views about whether or not it’s good...bad, right or wrong.”

According to the commerce’s website, a man named Richard Christian approached Joe Fendley the president of Elbert Granite Finishing Company, Inc. inquiring about the cost to building the monuments. Christian wanted to build a monument for the conservation of mankind, according to the website.

Christian represented a “small group of loyal Americans who believe in God” who wanted to “leave a message for future generations,” according to the commerce.

The message according to the Elbert County Chamber of Commerce says the following:

“Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature; Guide reproduction wisely, improving fitness and diversity; Unite humanity with a living new language; Rule passion, faith, tradition, and all things with tempered reason; Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts; Let all nations rule internally, resolving external disputes in a world court; Avoid petty laws and useless officials; Balance personal rights with social duties; Prize truth, beauty, love ... seeking harmony with the infinite; Be not a cancer on earth -- leave room for nature -- leave room for nature.”

This message is written in 12 different languages. According to Explore Georgia.org, the names of four ancient languages are inscribed on the sides near the top: Babylonian cuneiform, Classical Greek, Sanskrit and Egyptian Hieroglyphics.

The website mentions he chose Elberton because it has a broad variety of granite, a mild climate, which will preserve the monument, and his great-grandmother lived in Georgia. However, since construction, he has stayed hidden, but Pastor Steve Forsyth is hoping he will come out sometime soon.

“Jesus was never mysterious about his message,” said Pastor Forsyth. " If you really believe in something why not take a stand for it.”

It is estimated that about 20,000 visitors from around the world visit the Guidestones every year.

“You know, it does break my heart. If you don’t like the message that was written on them, you know that’s understandable,” said Chris Kubas, Elbert County Granite Association. “That’s your prerogative. There’s no reason to take it away from other people who might.”

The county said it would cost several hundred thousand dollars to rebuild the stones.

