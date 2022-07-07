Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Healthy ways to beat summer boredom with kids

There are healthy ways to keep your children busy without breaking the bank. (Credit: CNN, WQOW)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The weather is red hot and some kids may be singing the summer boredom blues, but keeping them engaged is key.

“Being active just helps you feel better. It helps you have more energy,” a pediatrician at Cleveland Clinic, Dr. Gina Robinson said.

If you have exhausted your entertainment ideas, you are not alone.

Robinson says it is important to get outdoors during times when the temperatures are not as high.

”It’s also important to have fun, to just run around and play, to have unstructured free time in the yard, on your bike, at the park,” she said.

While it may help keep kids busy, limiting screen time is important.

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends no screen time for those under 18 to 24 months, other than video chatting. Children aged 2 to 5 should have no more than one hour of screen time each day, and that should be limited to high-quality programming only.

”It’s fun to play video games, but we don’t want that to be the only thing you do. Sometimes those games are a little bit addictive and it’s hard to stop once you start,” Robinson said.

Staving off boredom does not have to break the bank.

There are fun things to do in your community and looking at county websites or social media pages is a good place to look.

Reading is another good idea.

Robinson suggests letting your kids pick what they want to read in the summer.

“You could walk to the library, if it’s possible. Get some books and then walk back home, so you’ve gotten your exercise in. You’ve gotten away from the screen and you’re getting some reading done,” she said.

Robinson says it is also important for parents to model the behavior they want their children to have. She says that encourages them without having to say anything.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel "Izzy" Scott
Parents, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death
Jason Glenn Miller
Son arrested in slaying of 65-year-old dad outside North Augusta
From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office releases report on child’s drowning
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., speaks to reporters during a news conference at the Capitol in...
Florida man sentenced in death threat to Minnesota Rep. Omar
Mega Millions jackpot grows after 23 drawings without a winner
Morning Mix
Local musician Billy S. performs live on Morning Mix!
Morning Mix
Celebrate World Chocolate Day with a sweet treat from Edgar's Bakehouse!
Morning Mix
'Create With Me' fun for the family at the Morris Museum of Art!