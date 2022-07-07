Have you seen this man who’s been missing since Sunday?
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a man who’s been missing all week.
Randy Richburg, 32, was last seen around 5 a.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Sheffield Circle.
Richburg may have gotten a ride from an unknown person to Columbia, S.C.
Deputies don’t have a description of what clothing he was wearing but say Richburg is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. They also released a photo of him.
Anyone with information on him is urged to contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1080.
