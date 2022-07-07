Submit Photos/Videos
Georgia’s Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate, swamping Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp in the two months that ended June 30.

Abrams raised $22 million in the period, compared to $6.8 million for Kemp.

Abrams is nearing $50 million raised since starting her campaign in December.

Kemp has raised a total of $31 million.

Abrams now has more cash on hand than Kemp for the first time this campaign. That includes $6.3 million raised by a special Abrams leadership committee before she officially became the Democratic nominee in May.

The Abrams campaign argues it must outspend Kemp to overcome his advantages as the incumbent.

