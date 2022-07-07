Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Georgia elections chief works to clean up voter rolls

Georgia Primary Election Day 2022
Georgia Primary Election Day 2022(Gray)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says his office is performing routine cleanup of the voter rolls ahead of the November midterm election.

He said officials have identified 63,757 people who may have registered to vote or registered for a driver’s license in another state. These voters will be mailed notices at their new addresses. If the voter confirms the move, they will be removed from the voter rolls. Voters who don’t respond will be placed into inactive status.

MORE | Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health

He also said officials have identified 154,588 voters who have filed a change-of-address notice with the U.S. Postal Service. Of these, 45,686 moved to a different county within Georgia while 32,820 moved out of state. Raffensperger said 76,092 have been identified as moving within their county.

Under Georgia law, intra-county moves will automatically have their records updated by their county elections office. Confirmation notices have been mailed to the mailing address on voter records.

Affected voters should use the notices they receive from Raffensperger’s office to confirm their move or update their information with the county elections office as soon as possible.

All voters can check their registration information at the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page and update their addresses or other information on the Online Voter Registration page.

“Our office is committed to having the most up-to-date voter records in the country,” Raffensperger said. “This cuts down on lines and helps ensure voters arrive at the correct precinct.”

MORE | Burke County Sheriff’s Office releases report on child’s drowning

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel "Izzy" Scott
Parents, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death
Jason Glenn Miller
Son arrested in slaying of 65-year-old dad outside North Augusta
From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office releases report on child’s drowning
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones

Latest News

SC State House
How SC sheriffs are responding to reporting requirement in six-week abortion ban
Enforcing the Fetal Heartbeat Law
Enforcing the Fetal Heartbeat Law
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson
S.C. AG challenges federal requirements on fuel and electric vehicles
President Donald Trump campaigns in Lumberton, North Carolina
Giuliani, Graham testimony sought in Ga. probe of Trump