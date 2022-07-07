Georgia elections chief works to clean up voter rolls

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says his office is performing routine cleanup of the voter rolls ahead of the November midterm election.

He said officials have identified 63,757 people who may have registered to vote or registered for a driver’s license in another state. These voters will be mailed notices at their new addresses. If the voter confirms the move, they will be removed from the voter rolls. Voters who don’t respond will be placed into inactive status.

He also said officials have identified 154,588 voters who have filed a change-of-address notice with the U.S. Postal Service. Of these, 45,686 moved to a different county within Georgia while 32,820 moved out of state. Raffensperger said 76,092 have been identified as moving within their county.

Under Georgia law, intra-county moves will automatically have their records updated by their county elections office. Confirmation notices have been mailed to the mailing address on voter records.

Affected voters should use the notices they receive from Raffensperger’s office to confirm their move or update their information with the county elections office as soon as possible.

All voters can check their registration information at the Secretary of State’s My Voter Page and update their addresses or other information on the Online Voter Registration page.

“Our office is committed to having the most up-to-date voter records in the country,” Raffensperger said. “This cuts down on lines and helps ensure voters arrive at the correct precinct.”

