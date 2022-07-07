Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Higher storm chances are expected today into this weekend as a front approaches the region. A First Alert has been issued today for strong to severe storms. SPC has the central and northern counties in the CSRA at a slight risk (Level 2-5). The main threats are damaging winds and heavy downpours. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing that will make it easier for storms to form. Storm activity should mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. This morning will be muggy with sunrise temps in the mid-70s. Afternoon highs will reach the mid-90s and feel like temperatures will be between 102-108. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Our pattern will stay active Friday into this weekend with scattered storms expected each afternoon. Heavy downpours and isolated severe weather will be possible with storms. Highs will be in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday afternoon. Heavy downpours could trigger a few flood alerts Friday through Sunday. Highs look to drop off into the upper 80s Sunday into Monday as the front finally sinks south of the region. Rain chances Monday look to mainly be in the morning hours with cloudy skies in the afternoon keeping highs in the mid to upper 80s.

