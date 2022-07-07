Submit Photos/Videos
Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Stormy afternoons continue through the weekend. FIRST ALERT today - Severe Storms Possible
By Riley Hale
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Higher storm chances are expected today into this weekend as a front approaches the region. A First Alert has been issued today for strong to severe storms into this evening. SPC has the central and northern counties in the CSRA at a slight risk (Level 2-5). The main threats are damaging winds and heavy downpours. This will also be coupled with upper-level troughing that will make it easier for storms to form. Storm activity should mainly be confined to the afternoon and evening hours. A few lingering showers can’t be ruled out overnight with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s overnight. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

Severe storms are possible this afternoon into this evening.
Severe storms are possible this afternoon into this evening.(WRDW)

Our pattern will stay active Friday into this weekend with scattered storms expected each afternoon. Heavy downpours and isolated severe weather will be possible with storms. Highs will be in the mid-90s Friday and Saturday afternoon. Heavy downpours could trigger a few flood alerts Friday through Sunday. Winds will be generally out of the southwest Friday and Saturday between 5-12 mph.

Highs look to drop off into the mid-80s Sunday into Monday as the front finally sinks south of the region. Rain chances will remain high Sunday and Monday with the front nearby. Lows will feel a little better Monday and Tuesday morning in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Afternoon storm chances look to continue most days next week with highs near 90 Tuesday through Thursday next week. Keep it here for updates.

