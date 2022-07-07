DA: No decision yet on charges in 4-year-old’s drowning death

Breaking

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - District Attorney Jared Williams says no decision has been made on whether to file charges in the death of a 4-year-old who drowned in Burke County on his second day of swimming lessons.

Williams said early Thursday afternoon that his office hadn’t received the “completed case file” regarding the investigation into Israel Scott’s death.

“Because of that fact, there has been no charging decision made by our office,” Williams said in a statement.

Williams said he expected to receive the full file Thursday afternoon.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office released its report to the public on Wednesday, stating that the case lacks sufficient evidence to prove criminal negligence.

Regardless of what the sheriff’s agency says, Williams said the decision on charges is his.

“The decision on any potential charges will be made independently of any other agency,” Williams said. “That is what justice demands, and what this family and community deserve.”

Williams said once his agency receives the report, a panel to include the deputy chief of special victims, deputy chief of operations, chief assistant district attorney and himself would review the case in its entirety. He said his investigative team would conduct any follow-up investigation that may be deemed necessary.

At the conclusion of the panel’s review, the district attorney said he would announce a decision.

“It is our job to remove emotion and external pressure from this decision and analyze the law and the facts of the case fairly,” he said. “Integrity, Fairness, and Justice are our office’s guiding principles, and that will remain true throughout this independent review.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENT:

Earlier

We have new details about a drowning that claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy on his second day of swimming lessons.

Early Wednesday, News 12 spoke with Merritt as well as Izzy’s parents, Walter and Dori Scott, in an interview.

Hours later, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office released a statement from Sheriff Alfonzo Williams, the original report, and the officer’s investigative notes.

According to the incident report, on June 14, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical crews responded to 113 Deer Run Road in reference to the possible drowning of a child.

Scott was among nine other children attending swimming lessons provided by Lexie Tenhuisen.

Near the end of the lesson, Scott got into the deep water of the pool undetected. Tenhusien’s granddaughter noticed him in the pool and notified Tenhusien. She had just gotten out of the pool with the children to dry off after the last child’s swimming relay, according to officials.

Tenhuisen immediately jumped back into the pool to rescue Scott. That is when a parent, a registered nurse, began CPR and continued until EMA arrived and took over.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division was also notified and responded to the scene.

Scott was transported by ambulance to the Burke Medical Center.

Clarence Belger, the Burke Health emergency management coordinator, stated Scott was in critical condition and needed to go to Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta. This is where he passed away, according to officials.

The autopsy concluded Scott`s death was a result of accidental drowning and that no foul play was suspected or indicated.

According to the report, investigators attended the autopsy, interviewed Tenhusien, the children in the class, those who arrived before class, and parents present during the incident.

“We have exhaustively researched data on child drownings, student-teacher ratios during swim instruction, safety protocols, and general information germane to the case. Georgia Law reads, “A crime” is a violation of a statute of this state in which there is a joint operation of an act or omission to act and intention or criminal negligence,” said Sheriff Alfonzo Williams. “Criminal negligence is an act or failure to act which demonstrates a willful, wanton, or reckless disregard for the safety of others who might reasonably be expected to be injured thereby. Our office and our community are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. We have grieved and continue to grieve with all parties involved. We offered at the onset our sincerest sympathy to the Scott family. One does not expect to take his/her child to swimming lessons to learn water safety and not have the child returned to them safely. We have been in constant contact with the Scott family and shared the findings of the case privately, prior to releasing any information to the public. We met with Assistant District Attorney Rex Myers and presented our investigative findings.”

Investigators determined the case lacks sufficient evidence to prove criminal negligence. As a result, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office said it is not able to move forward with the case, and the findings are being sent to the DA for further review.

Sgt. Jonathan Bennett’s investigative notes document each detail with time codes.

At 12:42, Bennett had a recorded interview with Tenhusisen. This is where she shares the last minutes leading up to Scott’s drowning.

READ THE FULL REPORT:

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.