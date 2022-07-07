Submit Photos/Videos
Cooling center opening today in Lincoln County

By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Lincoln County government is opening a cooling center Thursday.

The center will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

It will be at the Walker Norman Gymnasium on Rowland-York Drive.

Food will not be served, and pets are not allowed. Important things to bring are medicine, snacks, non-alcoholic beverages and folding chairs.

All visitors must wear a mask that properly fits their face always will in the gym.

Other Cooling Centers are positioned across Augusta.

  • Carrie J. Mays Center located at 1014 11th Avenue from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Bernie Ward Center located at 1941 Lumpkin Road from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Blythe Center located at 3129 HWY 88 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Henry H. Brigham Center located at 2463 Golden Camp Road from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • May Park located at 622 4th Street from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • McBean Center located at 1155 Hephzibah/McBean Road from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Sand Hills Center located at 2540 Wheeler Road from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • W.T. Johnson Center located at 1606 Hunter Street from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Warren Road Center located at 300 Warren Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Diamond Lakes Regional Park located at 4335 Windsor Spring Road from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cooling Centers are available during times of extreme temperatures, so citizens may take shelter.

