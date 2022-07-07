Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Parks and Rec plan first ‘Pop Up in the Park’ event

By Will Volk
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta hopes to show you all the things parks have to offer.

Friday is the first of four ‘Pop Up in the Park’ events at Elliot Park on Lumpkin Road at 5 p.m. Here’s what you can expect.

“We want to showcase everything we have during this month,” said Brandi Robertson.

Robertson is the program manager for Augusta Parks and Recreation. They’re getting ready to welcome the community for ‘Pop Up in the Park.’

“We’ll have inflatables for kids of all ages. We’ll have hula hoops, cornhole,” she said.

They’ll also have games, snacks, free freezer pops, and more. It’s all part of National Parks & Recreation Month.

“We want to make sure that we hit all different parks within our community, whether it’s on this side of town, the west side of town, south side of town, we want to make sure that we can incorporate everybody within the community,” she said.

Robertson says everyone is invited to come to have some fun.

She plans to get involved too.

“I’m looking forward to trying to do a little hula hooping, cornhole, and all the other games and inflatables we’ll have going on,” said Robertson.

She’s excited to have a lot going on at Augusta parks as they celebrate July.

“Just come out and have a good time with us on Friday,” she said.

