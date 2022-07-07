Aiken detailer picked again for Air Force One project

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken automotive detailer, Chris Williams, of East Coast Custom Detailing has been selected to be a part of a team of 30 detailers preserving famous aircraft.

Williams and the other 30 detailers will carry out the important task of preserving the Museum of Flight’s Air Force One and other historic aircraft there.

Air Force One was the famous presidential plane that once served Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon.

Williams was handpicked by Renny Doyle, the owner of Detailing Success and the first to lead a team of detailers to the Museum of Flight 19 years ago.

Due to COVID restrictions in 2021, the detailing team was limited to 20 detailers, but this year it will return to a full team of 30.

“This is an amazing honor to be selected again for this prestigious event,” says Williams. “I will be working hand in hand with some of the best professional men and women detailers from across the country. It truly is an honor for me.”

With 15 years of law enforcement and public service under his belt, Williams said he feels as if it is part of his patriotic duty.

