3 pulled from Grovetown house filled with pets, poop

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A house was condemned, a senior was taken to a hospital and two women face charges after the three were found living in a feces-filed home with dozens of animals, authorities say.

On Thursday, Grovetown police and code enforcement officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Jackson Street to look into a complaint of possible neglect of an elderly person, according to authorities.

Upon arrival, investigators met with Latisha Lucinda Brighurst, 47; Hannah Nicole Brighurst, 23; and Rebecca Turner, 74.

Investigators learned Turner was disabled, used a wheelchair and relied on the other women – her daughter and granddaughter – as her caretakers.

“Investigators observed the interior of the residence to be blanketed in animal feces, including the floors, walls, and windows. Investigators further observed Ms. Rebecca Turner to have cuts, scrapes, and marks on her body which appeared to have been caused by the animals within the home,” Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said in a news release. “Investigators observed Ms. Rebecca Turner’s wheelchair to be unusable due to the seat being filled with animal feces. In addition, there were no usable showers or toilets in the residence.”

Kitchens further stated: “All three residents of the home were observed to have animal feces partially covering each item of clothing that they were wearing as well as on their bare skin.”

Turner was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and evaluation. Kitchens said officials will be working to place her in a proper facility to meet her needs once she is released from the hospital.

Columbia County Animal Control responded to the scene and removed more than two dozen dogs, multiple cats and several reptiles from the residence, which was condemned by Grovetown Code Enforcement.

Kitchens said the following arrest warrants were obtained:

Latisha Brighurst: Neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident (felony) and cruelty to animals (misdemeanor).

Hannah Brighurst: Neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident (felony) and cruelty to animals (misdemeanor).

