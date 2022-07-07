Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

3 pulled from Grovetown house filled with pets, poop

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A house was condemned, a senior was taken to a hospital and two women face charges after the three were found living in a feces-filed home with dozens of animals, authorities say.

On Thursday, Grovetown police and code enforcement officers responded to a residence in the 500 block of Jackson Street to look into a complaint of possible neglect of an elderly person, according to authorities.

MORE | No decision made on charges in boy’s drowning, DA says

Upon arrival, investigators met with Latisha Lucinda Brighurst, 47; Hannah Nicole Brighurst, 23; and Rebecca Turner, 74.

Investigators learned Turner was disabled, used a wheelchair and relied on the other women – her daughter and granddaughter – as her caretakers.

“Investigators observed the interior of the residence to be blanketed in animal feces, including the floors, walls, and windows. Investigators further observed Ms. Rebecca Turner to have cuts, scrapes, and marks on her body which appeared to have been caused by the animals within the home,” Police Chief Jamey Kitchens said in a news release. “Investigators observed Ms. Rebecca Turner’s wheelchair to be unusable due to the seat being filled with animal feces. In addition, there were no usable showers or toilets in the residence.”

MORE | Ga. Guidestones blast could draw 20 years in prison

Kitchens further stated: “All three residents of the home were observed to have animal feces partially covering each item of clothing that they were wearing as well as on their bare skin.”

Turner was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and evaluation. Kitchens said officials will be working to place her in a proper facility to meet her needs once she is released from the hospital.

Columbia County Animal Control responded to the scene and removed more than two dozen dogs, multiple cats and several reptiles from the residence, which was condemned by Grovetown Code Enforcement.

Kitchens said the following arrest warrants were obtained:

  • Latisha Brighurst: Neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident (felony) and cruelty to animals (misdemeanor).
  • Hannah Brighurst: Neglect to a disabled adult, elder person or resident (felony) and cruelty to animals (misdemeanor).

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel "Izzy" Scott
Parents, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death
Jason Glenn Miller
Son arrested in slaying of 65-year-old dad outside North Augusta
From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office releases report on child’s drowning
AU dumpster
Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health

Latest News

Eddie Wicker, Air Force veteran
Charlie Norwood VA exoskeleton therapy aims to help disabled veterans
Exoskeleton therapy miracles
Exoskeleton therapy miracles
What is the new Georgia financial literacy course requirement?
What is the new Georgia financial literacy course requirement?
Inflation, budget, money generic
As prices are at an all-time high, what are ways you can cut costs?