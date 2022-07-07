1.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - According to the United States Geological Survey, another earthquake has been detected in the Midlands.

Around 3:54 p.m., the USGS reported a 1.8 magnitude earthquake occurred 3.6 miles east of Elgin.

This earthquake comes just a few days after the last reported earthquake in the Midlands on Sunday.

