Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

$16K reward offered for dog set on fire in Tennessee

Authorities are working to find out who intentionally set a dog on fire. (Source: WHBQ, SURVEILLANCE VIDEO FROM SOURCE, CNN)
By Lakiya Scott
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WHBX) – Officials in Tennessee are working to find out who carried out a vicious attack on a dog – intentionally setting the animal on fire.

A video showing people dousing the dog with water went viral on social media, garnering 2.4 million views so far.

Now, there’s a $16,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

“Somebody did this intentionally, and you can’t just have somebody out there like that,” said Bluff City Veterinary Tech Manager Mallory McLemore.

The dog, affectionately known as Riona, was set on fire June 20. Several neighbors witnessed the dog running for its life, wailing in pain and agony.

Several people came together to douse the pup with water in an effort to save her life.

“It’s super important to us, I feel like for her and for us, to have somebody held accountable for what happened,” McLemore said.

Riona is getting closer and closer to making a full recovery. She’s being showered with cards and gifts from people touched by her story from all over the world.

“She’s definitely starting to blossom, she wants to roll around in the grass and play and do things like that . And somebody sent her a teddy bear so she was squeaking on that earlier,” McLemore said.

Tails of Hope Dog Rescue set up a fundraiser for Riona on Venmo at TailsofHopeDogRescue, and on PayPal.

Copyright 2022 WHBX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Israel "Izzy" Scott
Parents, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death
Jason Glenn Miller
Son arrested in slaying of 65-year-old dad outside North Augusta
From left: Raymond Fluellen and Pamela Shelton
Deputies seeking pair of suspects in Augusta home invasion
Izzy Scott drowned on his second day of swimming lessons in Burke County.
Burke County Sheriff’s Office releases report on child’s drowning
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Explosion destroys part of Georgia Guidestones

Latest News

Mega Millions jackpot grows after 23 drawings without a winner
Morning Mix
Local musician Billy S. performs live on Morning Mix!
Morning Mix
Celebrate World Chocolate Day with a sweet treat from Edgar's Bakehouse!
Morning Mix
'Create With Me' fun for the family at the Morris Museum of Art!
Morning Mix
Check out the Wizard of Oz and more movies at the Miller Theatre!