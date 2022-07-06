Upcoming job opportunities, employer seek candidates in job fairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center will be holding a job fair Saturday, July 16.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Uptown Campus on 1 Freedom Way in Augusta, Ga.

Augusta VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the healthcare system, including sites in Augusta, Athens, Aiken, and Statesboro. Personnel will make same-day job offers for some positions.

The current opened positions are:

Registered Nurse (RN)

Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN)

Physician

Medical Technologist

Advanced Medical Support Assistant (AMSA)

Housekeeping Aid (Preference Eligible Veterans only)

Medical Supply Technical (sterile processing)

Physician Assistant

Nurse Practitioner

Psychologist

Social Worker

Painter

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center employs around 2,700 employees, who serve more than 50,000 patients every year in Georgia and South Carolina.

Personnel asks for participants to bring five or more copies of resume including all relevant experience, copy of professional license, unofficial transcript (if applicable), two forms of government-issued ID, DD Form 214 (if applicable), and letter of disability (if applicable).

Fall internship program

WASHINTON, D.C. - On July 6, Congressman Rick W. Allen announced his office is seeking applicants for the Fall 2022 Internship Program in his Washington, D.C. and district offices.

The program runs from August or September to December.

All applications are due by Friday, July 15.

It is open to college students and young professionals who are interested in learning about the legislative process and responsibilities of the congressional office.

Candidates will perform tasks including constituent outreach, legislative writing, and more.

“Working in a congressional office provides a unique opportunity to gain firsthand experience into how our government operates and network with individuals from all walks of life,” said Congressman Allen. “In our office, we employ a bottom-up approach to empower others to be the best they can be. Many of our former interns have used the skills gained during their internships to transition into a variety of successful career paths. My staff and I look forward to welcoming these talented young professionals in the coming months.”

Those interested in a fall internship can apply on Congressman Allen’s website or contact Zach Stokes at zach.stokes@mail.house.gov.

Medical field related

AUGUSTA, Ga. - If you’re looking for work in the medical field, OBGYN Partners of Augusta is having a hiring fair on July 9.

It is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at their Evans location on North Belair Road, near Towne Center Drive.

Minimum requirements include internship experience and a CMA certification or higher.

Aiken Regional’s first family medical residents

AIKEN, S.C. - Aiken Regional Medical Centers welcomed their first group of residents to its three-year Family Medicine Residency Program.

Below are members of the first group who will graduate from the program Spring 2025:

Mohammed Almamun, MD

Nicholas Jaeggi, MD

Marwa Meguid, MD

Huma Nawaz, MD

Roberto Palou De Jesus, MD

Tarun Parvataneni, MD



“Welcoming our first residents is a momentous milestone for our hospital and the community, and our patients and the community will benefit most from the residency program,” says Jim O’Loughlin, Chief Executive Officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Aiken Regional’s Graduate Medical Education Program will help address physician shortage concerns with the CSRA and nearly areas of South Carolina.

“We are confident when residents are immersed in our community they will want to reside and practice here long-term,” says O’Loughlin. “Our goal is to attract competent physicians, provide advanced training, and retain the physicians and their families in our community. This will provide Aiken and our surrounding communities increased access to quality health care.”

For more information about the Graduate Medical Education Program at Aiken Regional, visit aikengme.com.

