Swanson’s 3-run double helps Braves outlast Cardinals, 6-3

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante throws to an Atlanta Braves batter during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By CHARLES ODUM
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a three-run double in a five-run second inning and the Atlanta Braves held off the St. Louis Cardinals 6-3 in a game delayed more than 2 1/2 hours by rain.

St. Louis loaded the bases for a couple of big hitters in the ninth, but Will Smith struck out Nolan Arenado and retired Albert Pujols on a grounder back to the mound for his fifth save. Matt Olson had two RBI singles for the Braves, driving in Swanson both times.

There was a delay of 2 hours, 37 minutes, before the matchup of second-place teams resumed in the fifth inning at 11:29 p.m.

