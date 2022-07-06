Submit Photos/Videos
S.C. AG challenges federal requirements on fuel and electric vehicles

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:05 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said he is challenging the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) corporate average fuel economy standards (CAFE) for certain cars and light trucks.

Wilson argued that the regulations are pushing to increase the number of electric vehicles on the roads nationwide. He added that he believes this push will negatively impact the automobile industry and the general economy.

According to Wilson, this challenge also opposes the Biden Administration’s climate change agenda. He argued that this proposed regulation goes against rules stating that the NHTSA’s can’t mandate electric vehicle by setting the CAFE standards. He added that this rule also involves state sovereignty interests.

In addition to South Carolina, Texas is leading the petition with Arkansas, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, and Utah.

