Owner out nearly $12K after discounting gas for community: ‘It was worth it’

A gas station in Georgia reports it lost around $12,000 after selling gas at a discount over the holiday weekend for the community. (Source: WTOC)
By Shea Schrader and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A gas station in Georgia wanted to give back to the community over the holiday weekend by saving drivers a few dollars at the pump.

WTOC reports A to Z convenience store in Hinesville discounted its gas price to under $2 per gallon for those paying cash and traveling for Independence Day.

“Everyone’s wallet is taking a hit right now. So, the least we can do as a local, independently owned convenience store is to give back to the community,” owner Ravi Patel said.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Georgia was $4.31 over the weekend. But not at A to Z, at least for about three hours.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all. They’re always doing something for the community. They’re always giving back,” said longtime customer Darlene Hills.

Those in line for the gas said higher prices had put a strain on their wallets. So, waiting for hours to fill up for cheap was no problem.

“You can’t beat the price. Especially now with gas prices almost five dollars,” said customer Maggie Jackson.

Patel said he estimated his business lost as much as $12,000 in the three-hour sale but it was worth it seeing the smiles on his customers’ faces.

