Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

Mother, local deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Alexis DeBruhl, 16.
Alexis DeBruhl, 16.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Alexis DeBruhl is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Her mom last saw her on June 29 when she walked away from their home on Deans Bridge Road.

MORE | Photos released of North Augusta Waffle House robber

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored shirt.

Her mom believes she could be around Washington Road.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact deputies at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grovetown police Department of Public Safety generic
3-year-old girl, two others injured in Grovetown stabbing
Two men were found dead after Aiken deputies responded to a shooting Saturday night.
Victims identified in Aiken Days Inn shooting
Charles B. Webster Detention Center
Four inmates involved in assault at Richmond County jail
The McBean splash pad on July 5, 2022.
Vandals hit new local splash pad in its first weekend
This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.
Photos released of North Augusta Waffle House robber

Latest News

Deputies respond to shootings in Columbia, Richmond counties
youth events
What programs are in place for Augusta’s youth?
Trips 4 Women
All-women rideshare company launches in Augusta
New all women rideshare company launches in Augusta
All-women rideshare company launches in Augusta