Mother, local deputies looking for missing 16-year-old girl

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a missing 16-year-old.

Alexis DeBruhl is described as 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Her mom last saw her on June 29 when she walked away from their home on Deans Bridge Road.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored shirt.

Her mom believes she could be around Washington Road.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact deputies at 706-821-1020 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.