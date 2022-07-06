Submit Photos/Videos
More than a dozen monkeypox cases reported in Georgia

As of July 6, public health officials have confirmed 13 cases in the state.
Monkeypox
Monkeypox(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Georgia public health officials say the number of monkeypox continues to climb across the state.

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the state now has 13 reported cases of monkeypox, two more reported compared to data from last week.

The first confirmed U.S. case of monkeypox in 2022 was reported out of Massachusetts in May.

The first confirmed Georgia patient is a male resident from Metro Atlanta and has a history of international travel.

Monkeypox spreads through direct contact with body fluids or sores on the body of someone who has monkeypox. It can also be spread through respiratory secretions when people have close, face-to-face contact.

Health officials are now pushing for more access to testing and vaccines.

Under a new plan, the Biden administration is going to be offering more testing and vaccine materials to states based on the case rate.

