Mom, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death

We have new details today about a drowning that claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy on his second day of swimming lessons.

With no foul play suspected, the autopsy determined Israel “Izzy” Scott’s drowning June 14 was accidental. But Izzy’s family asked attorney Lee Merritt’s office to investigate civil negligence.

This afternoon and evening, News 12 will air an interview with Dori Scott, who lost her son Izzy in a drowning three weeks ago.

News 12 spoke with Merritt as well as Izzy’s mother, Dori Scott, in an interview that will air this evening.

Merritt told News 12 the family is asking Burke County prosecutors to investigate a claim of criminal negligence to take this before a grand jury, then grand jurors can make the choice of an indictment.

Merritt shared with us what the Burke County Sheriff’s Office told the family.

Izzy drowned near the end of the swim lesson, about 10 minutes before his lesson was over and it transitioned to a new class, Merritt said.

Merritt said it was unclear how many kids were in the class. Ten minutes prior to the class ending, the next class came in and it’s the habit of the instructor to have the kids swim the length of the pool, Merritt said.

The last time the instructor reported working with Izzy was just before the students swam the length of the pool when he was picking up rings at the bottom of the pool.

It was her habit to wait in the deep end of the pool and let all the swimmers pass her and she would be the last one to get out, Merritt said.

Merritt said Izzie’s family was told that as other families came in, the instructor was speaking with them when someone noticed Izzy was still in the pool and that he was underwater in the deep end.

Merritt said there was an approximately 10-minutes gap between when she last saw Izzy and the time he was discovered drowning in the pool, and authorities don’t know what happened in that gap.

The incident happened at a private residence that was not the instructor’s home, but she was a licensed professional, Merritt said the family was told.

Merritt said authorities are looking into making sure business was conducted properly with certifications, personnel available to deal with the amount of children and meeting safety requirements.

