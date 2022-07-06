Help Stuff the Bus with school supplies to benefit local students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - August is quickly approaching, and that means our students will be heading back to the classroom. And the United Way of the CSRA wants to make sure each student has what they need to succeed.

Helping to ease the burden of some parents, United Way is hosting its ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drives in the coming weeks:

Sunday, July 17 at SRP Park

Gates for the game open at 4 p.m. and first pitch will be at 5:05. Any fans that bring school supplies to the game will receive a voucher good for a free hot dog, and will be entered to win a game-worn jersey given away at the game.

Also, fans that would like to participate but cannot make it to the game can drop off donations in advance at the box office, Hive Pro Shop at SRP Park, or any SRP Federal Credit Union located in the CSRA through July 15.

Friday, July 22 at the Kroc Center

The Kroc Center drop-off location will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and all physical donations can be brought during that time.

Donated school supplies will to be sorted, labeled, counted, and loaded onto buses by local volunteers and sent to school districts in Richmond, Columbia, and surrounding counties across the CSRA.

Saturday, July 23 at the Waynesboro Walmart

The final Stuff the Bus event will be held exclusively to benefit Burke County students in need this school year.

Donations of school supplies and cash donations, which will be used to purchase additional supplies, will be collected at the Walmart from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Pride of Burke County and the Burke County High School Marching Band will perform to show their support. Hot dogs and drinks will be provided for those who donate school supplies.

At any time, you can send an online monetary donation at uwcsra.org/stuff-the-bus.

Here is a list of school supplies that the collection drive is accepting: Backpacks, binders, composition notebooks, colored pencils, crayons, dividers, paper, folders, glue sticks, hand sanitizer, highlighters, index cards, kid-safe scissors, markers, erasers, pencils, pens, tissues, flash drives, and calculators.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.