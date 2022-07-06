‘He was always smiling’: Neighbor remembers victim of Dogwood Drive shooting

AIKEN COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday’s homicide on Dogwood Drive makes the sixth deadly shooting in Aiken County in just over a week.

On July 2, two men were killed in the Days Inn hotel on Columbia Highway North.

The weekend before, three teens were murdered on Wadley Drive.

We followed up with the sheriff’s office and spoke to a neighbor who remembers the victim.

The three shootings are not near each other, which lines up with what the sheriff’s office told us, as these shootings are isolated and not related.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is doing the best they can to keep in touch with the area, by having additional patrol in certain parts of the county.

At the quiet corner of Dogwood Drive and Cary Avenue, Bobby Miller’s neighbors are left with feelings of sadness and disbelief.

Vanessa Ortiz-Marin, a neighbor of Miller, said: “It’s really sad seeing the house with no one in it.”

“It was a really good relationship bond because ever since I was born, I knew Margie and Bobby Miller. They are like my grandparents,” says Ortiz-Marin.

Mabel Marin and her daughter, Vanessa, have lived next to Miller for 18 years.

Aiken County deputies responded to a wellness check, but when they arrived, they found the 65-year-old on his bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

“He was always joyful, and he was always smiling,” says Ortiz-Marin

Deputies arrested Miller’s 42-year-old son, Jason Miller. He is awaiting extradition in Colquitt County Jail.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Department says they’re grateful for the help already provided by the community as they work to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.