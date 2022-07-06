Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising
Father's Day Giveaway
Advertisement

‘He was always smiling’: Neighbor remembers victim of Dogwood Drive shooting

By Hallie Turner
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN COUNTY (WRDW/WAGT) - Wednesday’s homicide on Dogwood Drive makes the sixth deadly shooting in Aiken County in just over a week.

On July 2, two men were killed in the Days Inn hotel on Columbia Highway North.

The weekend before, three teens were murdered on Wadley Drive.

MORE | Aiken County law enforcement agencies discuss crime outbreak

We followed up with the sheriff’s office and spoke to a neighbor who remembers the victim.

The three shootings are not near each other, which lines up with what the sheriff’s office told us, as these shootings are isolated and not related.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is doing the best they can to keep in touch with the area, by having additional patrol in certain parts of the county.

MORE | Son arrested in slaying of 65-year-old dad outside North Augusta

At the quiet corner of Dogwood Drive and Cary Avenue, Bobby Miller’s neighbors are left with feelings of sadness and disbelief.

Vanessa Ortiz-Marin, a neighbor of Miller, said: “It’s really sad seeing the house with no one in it.”

“It was a really good relationship bond because ever since I was born, I knew Margie and Bobby Miller. They are like my grandparents,” says Ortiz-Marin.

Mabel Marin and her daughter, Vanessa, have lived next to Miller for 18 years.

MORE | Mom, attorney open up about 4-year-old’s drowning death

Aiken County deputies responded to a wellness check, but when they arrived, they found the 65-year-old on his bedroom floor with a gunshot wound to the head.

“He was always joyful, and he was always smiling,” says Ortiz-Marin

Deputies arrested Miller’s 42-year-old son, Jason Miller. He is awaiting extradition in Colquitt County Jail.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Department says they’re grateful for the help already provided by the community as they work to keep everyone safe.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Glenn Miller
Son arrested in slaying of 65-year-old dad outside North Augusta
The McBean splash pad on July 5, 2022.
Vandals hit new local splash pad in its first weekend
Phillip James Marshall
What led to Grovetown stabbing that injured 3-year-old, 2 others?
This is a surveillance image of the North Augusta robbery of a Waffle House on July 1, 2022.
Photos released of North Augusta Waffle House robber
Aiken crime
Aiken County law enforcement agencies discuss crime outbreak

Latest News

Captain Junne 'J.R." Jones
Former McCormick trooper, police chief honored at highway dedication
Former McCormick trooper, police chief honored at highway dedication
Former McCormick trooper, police chief honored at highway dedication
AU dumpster
Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health
Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health
Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health