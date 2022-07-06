Submit Photos/Videos
Ga., S.C. rents have soared more than 28% in past 2 years

FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration extended the temporary ban on evictions and foreclosures for another month Thursday, June 24, 2021, as many continue to struggle to rebound from the pandemic. The CDC says that this is intended to be the final extension of the eviction moratorium.(KEYC Photo, File)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has risen by 31 percent in Georgia and in South Carolina by 29 percent since 2020, according to the Lending Tree.

In Georgia, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,251, while it’s $1,087 in South Carolina.

The only states with higher increases than Georgia were Arizona (39 percent), Delaware (33 percent), Florida (41 percent), Idaho (44 percent), Maine (32 percent), Nevada (36 percent) and New Mexico (35 percent). Tying Georgia were North Carolina and Tennessee.

The state with the highest rent is Hawaii at $1,823, followed by New York at $1,703 and California at $1,648.

More information on rent changes can be found here.

