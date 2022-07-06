Ga., S.C. rents have soared more than 28% in past 2 years

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The average rent for a one-bedroom apartment has risen by 31 percent in Georgia and in South Carolina by 29 percent since 2020, according to the Lending Tree.

In Georgia, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,251, while it’s $1,087 in South Carolina.

The only states with higher increases than Georgia were Arizona (39 percent), Delaware (33 percent), Florida (41 percent), Idaho (44 percent), Maine (32 percent), Nevada (36 percent) and New Mexico (35 percent). Tying Georgia were North Carolina and Tennessee.

The state with the highest rent is Hawaii at $1,823, followed by New York at $1,703 and California at $1,648.

