Four arrested in Saluda County for gasoline theft, other charges

Brian Bledsoe, Jennifer McCary, Retha Koon, Ryan Krehl (left to Right)
Brian Bledsoe, Jennifer McCary, Retha Koon, Ryan Krehl (left to Right)(Saluda County Sheriff's Office)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An investigation into a gasoline theft led to the arrests of four people in Saluda County.

On June 11, Saluda County deputies responded to Wiz’s Gas Station in Batesburg-Leesville in reference to a gasoline theft. Deputies learned earlier that morning, a number of subjects used an illegal device to steal more than $231 of gasoline from the business.

Through the investigation, deputies identified Retha Rena Koon, Ryan Krehl, Jennifer McCary, and Brian Bledsoe as the suspects.

Arrest warrants were issued for all four suspects for breaking into a fuel pump and failure to pay for gasoline. A search warrant was obtained for Koon’s residence.

On June 30, investigators executed the search warrant for Koon’s residence on Trotter Road.

Deputies located Koon and Krehl, as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. An additional search warrant was issued related to illegal narcotics found inside the home.

Koon and Krehl were arrested and transported to the Saluda County Detention Center. They were charged with Trafficking Methamphetamine and four counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule 2 Narcotic.

On July 1, deputies executed another search warrant for Krehl’s residence on West Creek Road. Deputies arrested McCary and Bledsoe inside the home for the gasoline theft-related offenses.

Deputies also located a camper on the property that was stolen out of Lexington County. Krehl, McCary, and Bledsoe were additionally charged with Possession of Stolen Property valued at over $20,000.

