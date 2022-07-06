Former McCormick trooper, police chief honored at highway dedication

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - You know how much your life meant to others when dozens show up for your highway dedication years after you’ve passed.

Former South Carolina trooper and McCormick chief of police Junne ‘J.R.” Jones got those honors Wednesday.

“He always believed in doing the right thing for other people, and it shows by the love and outpouring of love we got from the community today,” said Gavin Jones.

He says his dad meant a lot to this area. He spent almost 40 years in law enforcement and impacted a lot of lives.

He served thirty-one years with SCHP and six years as the chief of police.

“He set the pace for a lot of troopers and made the way for a lot of troopers that came after him,” said Jones.

To honor J.R., lawmakers decided to give the road he lived on a new name. His son did the honors.

“You can’t explain the feeling once you actually see it,” he said.

It’s special for him to know people will see his dad’s name every time they drive down that road.

“His kids and grandkids and nieces and nephews and all the family and people of McCormick will travel this road and see the legacy, a tribute to his legacy,” said Jones.

For him, it’s extra special because they did this on his dad’s birthday.

“It’s surreal you know, couldn’t think of a better birthday gift for him,” he said.

