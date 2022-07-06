Fire crews battle blaze at Aiken home
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire call on Wednesday morning.
The fire is at a home at 1708 Lundee Drive. Clouds of black smoke could be seen from a few streets over.
The department says there were no reports of injuries at this time.
We have a News 12 crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as we learn more.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.