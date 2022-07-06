Edgefield County man convicted of killing his cousin 4 years ago

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 33-year-old Edgefield County man will serve 38 years in prison without parole after being convicted of murdering his cousin, according to prosecutors.

An Edgefield County jury last week found Gabriel Dantray Curry guilty of the murder of Dakota Calhoun. Curry was sentenced by Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope.

Prosecutors said Curry shot and killed Calhoun on Oct. 9, 2018, off Sandy Springs Road in Trenton. It happened after Calhoun borrowed his mother’s vehicle and cellphone that afternoon.

Evidence at trial revealed that Calhoun picked up Curry that afternoon and they ran errands together.

Calhoun’s mother testified that when she last saw her son, he stopped by her job for some money and planned to drop off Curry at his home in Trenton. Calhoun was last captured on video surveillance at 4 p.m. at the gas station near his mother’s job getting gas with Curry.

Tracking information helped lead authorities on Oct. 10 to the vehicle off Sandy Springs Road, and Calhoun’s body, with a gunshot wound to the back of the head, was found couple of hours later on the opposite side of Sandy Springs Road about a mile from where Curry lived.

A Burger King receipt, cellphone data and video from local businesses contradicted the story Curry gave authorities, according to prosecutors.

Gunshot residue was found on the steering wheel cover of the vehicle, and a witness reported seeing Curry throwing a small handgun into the woods the day after Calhoun was killed.

Curry has prior convictions for robbery and has been transferred to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to immediately begin serving his sentence.

Assistant Solicitor Erik Drylie of the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s Office and Senior Assistant Solicitor Sutania A. Fuller handled prosecution. The investigation was led by the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Jimmy Smith, who has since died. Lt. Chase Harley assisted in the trial preparation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.